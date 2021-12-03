Victim in Bryan crash involving 18-wheeler identified

BRYAN, Texas – The Bryan Police Department is working a fatal vehicle accident.

This happened at the intersection of West State Highway 21 and West OSR on Friday morning. This collision involved an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle.

A preliminary investigation shows the 18-wheeler failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn from SH-21 to OSR. The driver has been cooperative with the investigation, and been issued a citation for Fail to Yield Right of Way.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Ryan Hooper, of Bryan-College Station.

Source: Bryan Police Department

