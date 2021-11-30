Victim in Bryan fatal crash identified

BRYAN, Texas – A man dies in a vehicle accident in Bryan, and has now been identified.

Police officers were called to the scene of a vehicle collision Monday afternoon in the 3600 block of West Villa Maria Road, near the intersection of Jones Road. A few hours later, this case was under investigation as a fatality collision.

The intersection was closed for up to five hours, leading into Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, the victim was identified as 59-year-old Robert Cunningham, of Bryan. Preliminary reports indicate Cunningham’s vehicle left its lane and struck the other vehicle. The other driver involved in the accident has been cooperating with the investigation.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Bryan Police Department