Victim identified in fatal auto-ped in Axtell

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas- The pedestrian has been identified as 52-year-old Michael Coleman of Mt. Calm.

Previous Story:

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an auto-pedestrian near SH 31 near League Ranch Road in Axtell.

TDPS Troopers were advised of a man laying a median and later found he was deceased.

An initial investigation led Trooper’s to believe this is an auto-pedestrian crash where the driver of the striking vehicle left the scene with the vehicle in question.

Justice of the Peace David Pareya pronounced the victim dead at the scene and ordered the body sent for an autopsy.

He also confirmed that the victim was a male.

Identification was found on the body, but Monday afternoon the name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The body had been spotted by a passing motorist about dawn.

It was not known how long he had been there but there was no indication of decomposition.

The investigation is active and more details will be released once received.