The woman killed in the Tuesday morning rollover of a rented U-Haul van in Robinson has been identified ass 31-year-old Amber Hart of of Caddo, Oklahoma.

Robinson Police Chief Richard Andreucci said Hart was the driver and was tge only occupant

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred around 11:22 a.m. Tuesday on I-35 Northbound near New Road, with the vehicle rolling over.

A witness said that the van had been northbound in the main lanes when it struck the barrier and rolled over.