Harker Heights police have identified the victim in the Monday traffic light shooting as being 19-year-old Andre Gentle of Copperas Cove.

Gentle was pronounced dead after being shot multiple times as he sat in his car at a traffic light at the intersection of the Central Texas Expressway access road and Indian Trail.

Police spokesman Lawrence Stewart said officers responded to the report of a shooting at the intersection at 2:45 p.m. He said information gathered on scene indicated the victim was at the light at Indian Trail and CTE traveling north – when a vehicle came up from behind occupied by four men, who started shooting from the back seat.

Witnesses said they saw different types of guns used in the shooting.

The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and died from his wounds. The suspect vehicle was possibly a silver or grey sedan.

Anyone with information about this crime are asked to contact the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5400, press option 2.