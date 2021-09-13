Victim in Saturday Herring Avenue rollover crash identified

Waco police have released the identity of the person killed in a one vehicle rollover crash that occurred early Saturday morning as 35-year-old Kieona Nowlin of Waco.

Waco PD spokesperson Cierra Shipley said Nowlin was the driver of a car that struck a raised curb on the outside lane of the 300 block of Herring Avenue about 1:23 a.m. Saturday, then apparently over-corrected and slid up and over the curb on the inside lane.

The vehicle then slid down an embankment and rolled at least twice.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle while it was rolling.

Waco Fire Department and Emergency Medical personnel performed CPR on the driver who was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead at 3:01 a.m.