Victim in serious condition after overnight shooting in Killeen

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Police report an overnight shooting that left one victim in serious condition.

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at approximately 10:30pm, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Cedar Hill Drive in reference to a shooting victim.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers started to assist medical attention until paramedics arrived.

The victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.