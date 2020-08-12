Victim in serious condition after overnight shooting in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Police report an overnight shooting that left one victim in serious condition.
On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at approximately 10:30pm, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Cedar Hill Drive in reference to a shooting victim.
Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers started to assist medical attention until paramedics arrived.
The victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in serious condition.
The investigation is ongoing.