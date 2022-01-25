BELTON, Texas – UPDATE: The victim in the three-vehicle crash in Belton has been identified.

Belton Police have identified 36-year-old Jennifer Hinkson, of Belton, as the victim. She died at a local hospital after the crash at Lake Road and Loop 121 on Thursday, January 20.

City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said the crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. Police reported a red Nissan Altima, a gray Ford Edge and a black Nissan Sentra were involved in the crash.

Hinkson had to be extricated from one of the vehicles, was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical center, and later died.

There were no other serious injuries reported.

Source: City of Belton