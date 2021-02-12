Victim in Thursday Waco shooting identified, stepson held

Waco police report the victim of a shooting Thursday night shooting near North 16th Street and Providence Drive has been identified as 30-year-old Sylvester Dixon, who police spokesman Garen Bynum said was the reported step-father of the suspect already in custody in the case.

Bynum said that though there has been an arrest, the case is still under investigation.

Seventeen-year-old Judarius Jerome Degrate remained in the McLennan County Jail Friday morning charged with murder in the case, with no bond set.

Jail records showed that there was also a hold placed on him by the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper torso when they responded to the area at 4:58 p.m. Thursday.

The officer immediately called for medical personnel and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

While other officers were responding, they learned the description of the suspect, and were quickly able to apprehend him based on this description. After the suspect was taken into custody, he was interviewed by investigators and then transported to the McLennan County Jail.

During interviews with Degrate, investigators discovered the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance which started inside a home in the 1600 block of N. 16th. Street, and is believed to be an isolated incident.