Victim in weekend crash near Gause identified

The Department of Public safety reports a woman who died in a head on collision with an 18 wheeler in Milam County Sunday has been identified as 29-year-old Clarissa Danielle Carrizales of San Antonio.

DPS spokesman Sgt Bryan Washko said Carrizales was the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra was going east on US Highway 79 3.7 miles northeast of Gause about 5:35 a.m. Saturday when for an unknown reason the Hyundai crossed into the westbound lane and into the path of a 2019 Mack truck.

The force of the collision resulted in Carrizales being ejected from the vehicle despite the fact that she was wearing a seatbelt.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.