Victim of College Station vehicle accident dies in hospital

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The victim of a College Station vehicle accident has died at the hospital.

Last week, a car turned from southbound Longmire onto eastbound Valley View Drive. While traveling on Valley View, the car struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

College Station PD Detectives, the Crime Scene Unit, and the Crash Reconstruction Unit all responded to the scene. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with suspected serious injuries. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The patient continued to receive treatment at the hospital over time. However, College Station PD posted on social media Tuesday that the patient died at the hospital on Thursday, November 25. She was identified as 42-year-old Troise Salena Rose Brinsfield, of Indianapolis, Indiana.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Source: College Station Police Department