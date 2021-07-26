Victim of Highway 7 crash in Robertson County identified

The Department of Public Safety reports the man killed in a Friday afternoon crash in Robertson County has been identified as 67-year-old Steven Henninger of Thornton.

He was pronounced dead at the scene on Highway 7 and Farm-to-Market Road 397, about 4.8 miles west of Marquez.

Troopers report that Henninger was the driver of a 2017 Toyota pickup that pulled out from a stop sign from FM-397 onto Highway 7 and into the path of a 2014 Peterbilt 18-wheeler that was going west on highway 7.

The driver of the truck tractor rig, identified as 35-year-old Eric Negrete of Larue, Texas was treated for minor injuries.