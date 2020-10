The Department of Public Safety says the woman killed in a head on collision with an RV last Friday has been identified as 64-year-old Wendy Hendershot of Rogers.

DPS spokesman Ryan Howard said the victim was the driver of a Subaru Forester and was traveling west on Highway 190 east of Little River-Academy about 10:20 a.m. Friday when she lost control of her vehicle near Pritchard Road.

Her vehicle entered the eastbound lanes and collided head on with a Winnebago recreational vehicle.