Victim of Waco Crash identified.

Waco, Texas- The driver who died in an accident Friday has been identified

17 year old Mauricio Rios died yesterday from his injuries that resulted from a crash that occurred Just after noon yesterday. Waco PD officers were dispatched to the intersection of N 33rd and Maple Ave in reference to a single vehicle crash.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 2009 Ford SUV that had been travelling south on N 33rd with Rios suffering from serious injuries after striking a tree.

The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment but later died as a result of the crash. Officers believe that speed may have been a factor in the crash.