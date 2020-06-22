Victim robbed during online item sell meet up, police searching for 2 suspects

BRYAN, Texas- Bryan Police say they are searching for two suspects after an aggravated robbery.

Officers responded to 1828 Sandy Point for a robbery that had just occurred at 2:30 p.m.

The investigation revealed the two victims were attempting to sell items online and met with a suspect at another location.

The suspect, described as a black man, requested a ride to 1828 Sandy Springs where they met up with a second suspect, another black man.

The victims say both suspects showed guns and took the items that were for sale along with othe ritems from the victims.

The suspects fled on foot and the victims were not harmed.

Police remind online sellers that it is important to meet at a public place and never let anyone in your car.