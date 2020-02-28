Victim Services seeks out volunteers

WACO, Texas – If you’re looking for ways to help out the community, the Waco Police Department is asking for volunteers. They need help with the Victim Service Unit.

“It’s a huge way to be involved in the community. The good thing about it is the people you will be working with are truly people in need,” says Officer Garen Bynum, with the Waco Police Department. “Having the opportunity to be there for that person when they may not have anybody else there is a huge thing.”

The volunteers will help the Victim Services Unit provide on scene crisis intervention, death notifications, victim education, emotional support, and several other things.

“They are simply there for the victim. They help the victim. They help them with coping techniques,” says Officer Bynum.

There is a process you must go through to become a volunteer.

“Come up to the department and we can get you the application so you can get it turned in by the certain time frame that we have. Then they will go through that process and our Victim Services employees will reach out to you and let you know that you’re in. Then you will go through what they call the Victim Services Academy,” says Officer Bynum.

Applications are due by March 20, and the academy will begin in April.

“They’ve been very helpful in helping us communicate. Sometimes us as officers can tend to be, I don’t want to say harsh, but we can tend to be kind of blunt sometimes and they can help smooth things over and help us be able to communicate with the victims as well to find out information,” says Officer Bynum.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, you can click here.