Victim shot during Copperas Cove robbery

COPPERAS COVE, Texas- Copperas Cove police report an aggravated robbery that left one person shot.

On May 11, 2020, at approximately 10:40 p.m., Copperas Cove Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim at the Family Food Mart, located at 2011 Urbantke Lane, Copperas Cove, Texas.

Officers located a man who had been shot.

The victim was identified as an employee of the store.

The victim reported three men entered the store wearing masks and long-sleeved clothing. The suspects came into the store and demanded money. One of the suspects brandished a black semi-automatic pistol.

The victim indicated he was walking toward the door, when the suspect with the pistol shot him.

The suspects fled the scene on foot in a northwesterly direction.

The victim was subsequently transported, in stable condition, to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple.

The Copperas Cove Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident. If you have additional information on this case (2020-1533), please call the Copperas Cove Police Department at (254) 547-8222 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 547-1111.