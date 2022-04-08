COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victims in this investigation have been identified.

33-year old Destiney Jassmund Carey, of Copperas Cove, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Price. The man has been identified as 37-year old Kevin Frazier, of Copperas Cove, who remains hospitalized.

At approximately 12:25 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hobby Road in reference to a 9-1-1 hangup call for service.

The responding officer discovered Carey and Frazier, who both appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds. Frazier was transported to the Darnall Army Medical Center by Copperas Cove EMS and is in stable condition.

The case continues to be investigated by the Copperas Cove Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section.