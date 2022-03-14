WACO, Texas – UPDATE: Waco Police Department Investigators have learned the fatal crash reported on March 12 involved two separate crashes on the Twin Bridges.

The first crash happened when the Chevy Impala ran into the back of the Kia Optima. The three individuals involved in this crash got out to assess the damage. While the three were outside their vehicles, a second crash happened when the F-250 ran into the two vehicles already stopped on the Twin Bridges.

All three individuals in the first crash were injured from the second crash. The driver of the F-250 did stop to render aid.

The 68-year-old woman has been identified as 68-year-old Donna Makowski, and the man has been identified as 31-year-old Albert Hernandez, Jr.

In FOX 44’s original report, Makowski’s age was stated as 53 – she is 68 years old.

Next of kin for the two individuals have been notified. This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Waco Police Department