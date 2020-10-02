Victims of double murder in Harker Heights identified

Harker Heights police released the names of the two people shot to death Wednesday night.

Investigators say the victims are Gina David Kearney, age 55, and her son Michael David, who was 35.

Around 11:30 on Wednesday night, someone notified Harker Heights Police and advised them to do a welfare check at a home on Red Fern Drive.

The caller told police they were concerened about the people living in the home.

When officers got to the house, no one came to the door – so they forced entry to find a man and woman dead from gunshot wounds.

Police have one person in custody and the shootings are being investigated as murders.

FOX44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.