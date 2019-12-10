Video of Killeen High student attacking educator goes viral

KILLEEN, Texas – A video of a Killeen High student attacking an educator is making its rounds on social media.

Spokesperson Taina Maya says the district is aware of the video. The event happened last Monday at Killeen High School while the student was in in-school suspension (ISS).

Maya tells FOX44 KISD Police arrested the student involved for Resisting Arrest and interference with police duties tied to another incident. Campus administration is also taking appropriate disciplinary action in accordance to the student Code of Conduct.

The district is not releasing the name of the teacher involved in the video, but more charges could be coming.

Source: Killeen Independent School District