Villa Maria Quick Mart store robbed

Bryan police are looking for a man who robbed a Quick Mart store Monday night.

Officers were called to the store at 2901 East Villa Maria Road about 8:00 p.m.

They were told a lone gunman entered the store with his face covered and demanded the money.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was hurt.

No detailed description of the robber was available.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).





