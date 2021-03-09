Violent domestic fight near Lorena leads to multiple charges

A 31-year-old McLennan County man remains in the McLennan County Jail Tuesday now facing multiple charges after he was taken into custody following a violent fight with a woman early Sunday morning.

Brian James Meredith was listed in jail records as facing charges of assault causing bodily injury, three counts of abandoning or endangering a child and assault of a public servant following the incident.

Deputies were sent to a location in the 3900 block of Old Lorena Road shortly after midnight Sunday morning on a report of a domestic disturbance in progress, with dispatch telling responding deputies that someone at the scene had a knife.

The arrest affidavit stated that when deputies arrived they found two men out front of the residence, one of whom was identified as Meredith.

The affidavit stated that witnesses reported Meredith and a woman in the house had been fighting and that there had been three children inside.

The affidavit stated that the house was in disarray with a refrigerator overturned and ” broken” and a television thrown onto the floor. There was also a large blood spot on a wall and stab marks in the wall next to the blood.

The affidavit stated that while Meredith was being booked into the jail, a jailer in full uniform was spat on, leading to an additional charge.

Bond was set at a total of $59,000.