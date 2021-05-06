Viral Video: College Station PD tase bike rider

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Video of College Station police officers taking down a bike rider and tasing him is making waves on the internet.

In the video below which was given to FOX44 News, you can see the bike swerving around until an officer on a motorcycle stops him and forces him to the ground.

The man, identified by police as 34-year-old Jose Humberto Diaz, Jr., of College Station, is yelling and cursing at the officers while they try to handcuff him. Eventually, one of the officers shocks him in the back to get him to comply.

College Station Police say Diaz ran a red light at University Drive and Nagle Street. Officers say Diaz stopped when first confronted – but then continued riding until officers stopped him.

FOX44 has reached out to Diaz and his family for comment about the arrest.