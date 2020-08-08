Virtual job fair planned for Waco on Wednesday

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is planning a virtual job fair for Wednesday, August 12th.

The Find Your Waco Jobs Spotlight virtual event will start at 2 p.m. and will feature opportunities for customer service representatives, analysts, coaches, instructors and production operators, offered by Cargill, First Title Co., Texas State Technical College, and the Humane Society of Central Texas.

Heart of Texas Workforce Solutions will also share helpful employment resource information.

During each event in the series, the hiring representatives from featured companies provide a short overview of their companies and discuss their job openings, the required skills/ experience to apply, benefits offered, and the application process.

The Find Your Waco Jobs Spotlight series is free and held via Zoom in webinar format.

For more information and how to register, click here.