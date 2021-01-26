Virtual job fair to be held at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas – The Fort Hood Mega Career and Education Fair will be held virtually on Wednesday.

This event is designed to help soldiers and their families find their next career. People will have the ability to visit all the employers.

The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Hundreds of employers and colleges are already registered for the event – which is designed to help soldiers, families, retirees and others find their next career path. SFL-TAP also partnered with the Fort Hood Soldier Development Center to provide opportunities for those seeking a higher education.

You can sign up or find more information at the Texas Veterans Commission website.