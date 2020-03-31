Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Virtual race scheduled to help students maintain a healthy lifestyle while social distancing

(file/ MGN Photo)

WACO, Texas- Healthy Kids Running Series is converting its outdoor five-week spring Series into a virtual Series.

The virtual series, inspiring kids (ages 2-14) to believe in themselves and lead an active healthy lifestyle, begins on Friday, April 17 at HealthyKidsRunningSeries.org

The organization wants to encourage kids to continue to be active while avoiding potential contact with the COVID-19.

Kids compete each week on a course of their choosing, and at the end of the Series, when appropriate, participants will be invited to a “Medal & T-Shirt Pickup” event.

Registration is $35 for the virtual five-week Series.

The Healthy Kids Running Series impacts more than 60,000 youth runners in 300+ communities across the United States. Healthy Kids Running Series engages communities and families by providing an inclusive youth running experience, inspiring kids to believe in themselves and lead active healthy lifestyles. Learn more at www.HealthyKidsRunningSeries.org.

