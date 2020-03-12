Virtual Vendor Fair set up for businesses hurt by Spring at the Silos cancellation

Magnolia.com is hosting a virtual vendor fair for businesses that planned to be at Spring at the Silos, which was cancelled Wednesday night, just hours before opening day.

Joanna Gaines posted a note on the website, saying she and her husband Chip are deeply saddened that this year’s event won’t happen.

We wanted to highlight each of the amazing artisans and shop owners who make this event so special so that you can easily see their product and shop their websites directly. We hope you’ll take a moment to look through these amazing vendors and consider supporting them in whatever way you can! Joanna Gaines

Magnolia

Here is a link to the virtual vendor fair.