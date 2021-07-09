Visit Fabled Bookshop & Cafe for ‘Little Women Night’

WACO, Texas – The cast of the Waco Civic Theater’s Little Women will be hosting a non-ticketed event this Saturday night at Fabled Bookshop & Cafe.

The event will feature a musical perfomance from in-character cast members, and there will be a chance to get a copy of Little Women signed by the March Sisters. There will also be Little Women-inspired drinks and themed decor.

The Civic Theater is hoping to use this to promote their show, which will premiere next weekend.

Source: Fabled Bookshop & Cafe