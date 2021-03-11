Visitation to resume at state juvenile facilities on Saturday

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department has announced that they will begin hosting visitation between youth and their families at facilities including Mart Saturday, March 13.

Family members and guardians have been notified of the opportunity to begin scheduling

their visits.

Since the start of the pandemic, families have had to rely on phone calls and virtual

visits with their children.

The Department said that while nothing can replace the importance of in-person visitation for

youth, safety remains the number one priority.

As a result, protocols will remain in place to ensure that the agency is doing everything it can to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• For family members to enter the campus for in-person visitation, they must take a self-administered rapid COVID-19 test, which will be provided to them by a staff member upon

arrival, and receive a negative result.

• In addition, they must take the agency’s standard health screening, which includes a

temperature check and a questionnaire. This will happen at the same time as the rapid test.

• During the visitation, family members are required to wear a face-covering.

• For this initial round of visitation, youth are limited to two visitors at a time, excluding small

children.