Volunteer for 2021 Deep in the Heart Film Festival

WACO, Texas – Want to help bring some Hollywood glitz and glamour to Waco? Now you can.

The Deep in the Heart Film Festival will have a Volunteer and Interest Session at Cultivate 7Twelve at 1:00 p.m. on July 17. Those who want to help out can find out what is happening at the festival, and how to get involved. People can meet Festival Volunteer Coordinator Mary Russell, as well as other staff members.

If you are interested in helping out, or just want to learn a little more about the film festival, you can stop by Cultivate 7Twelve, located at 712 Austin Avenue, or visit deepintheheartff.com/volunteer.

Source: We Grow the Co