Waco police have identified a man shot and killed in a Sunday morning shooting as 24-year-old Joseph Craig Thomas, Jr., of Houston.

The shooting took place during a party involving Baylor students in the 2300 block of South 2nd Street, though neither the victim nor the suspected shooter were students.

Officers were called to that location about 2:15 a.m. Sunday when a man not originally invited to the party showed up and started threatening people with a gun.

While the officers were on the way, they were informed that shots had been fired.

When the officers got there, they found that an argument had broken out and that a second man had shot the original aggressor.

The man who did the shooting was gone when officers arrived and investigators have not been able to identify him.

Police would like to hear from him to get more information on how the incident actually occurred.

Anyone with information has been asked to call police at 254-750-7500 to to call in a tip anonymously via Crimestoppers at 254-753-4357.