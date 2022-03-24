WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, with the Live Well Waco Coalition, is working to develop an Active Living Plan.

The City of Waco says this plan is a working document designed to support public and private institutions and community leaders in implementing policies, programs, and environmental changes to increase physical activity in the community. The plan aims to improve quality of life for all residents, and is being approached with a health equity lens.

Community members 18 years and older can get involved one of two ways – you can visit www.bit.ly/wacoactive to fill out a quick ten-minute online survey, or sign up to participate in a community conversation.

Residents who fill out the online survey will be entered into a drawing to a win one of ten $25 H-E-B gift cards. For those participating in a community conversation, a $20 gift card will be given to each resident for their time.

The Active Living Plan project is made possible with funding by the Texas Department of State Health Services.