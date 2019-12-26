Waco airport named among the best small airports in the country

WACO, Texas: USA Today is searching for the best small airport in the U.S., and Waco is in the running.

The publication is looking to narrow it down to a top 10 list in a few weeks. To do so, people can vote here to narrow the list from 20 to 10.

USA Today indicates that a “small” airport must serve less than 10 million passengers per year. Waco is going up against airports in cities like Indianapolis, Savannah, Georgia, and Bangor, Maine.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, R.I. is the leading vote-getter.

The last day to vote for the Waco Regional Airport is January 13.