FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Waco airport named among the best small airports in the country

Local News

by: Cameron Stuart

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas: USA Today is searching for the best small airport in the U.S., and Waco is in the running.

The publication is looking to narrow it down to a top 10 list in a few weeks. To do so, people can vote here to narrow the list from 20 to 10.

USA Today indicates that a “small” airport must serve less than 10 million passengers per year. Waco is going up against airports in cities like Indianapolis, Savannah, Georgia, and Bangor, Maine.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, R.I. is the leading vote-getter.

The last day to vote for the Waco Regional Airport is January 13.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events