Waco and McLennan County discuss re-opening schools

WACO, Texas – Waco and McLennan county held a joint press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss how the county is handling COVID-19.

According to Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, the infection rate is starting to slow down after seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. This is good news for the upcoming school year.

Baylor is requiring students and faquilty to take a COVID test before returning to campus, and less than one percent have come back positive.

Waco ISD and other school districts will be monitoring their students as they return to school – but if a certain number of students become infected, they may need to shut down for a few days to prevent further spread of the virus.

“It’s going to be a real challenge as schools start to reopen, because the testing that is going to need to be done is going to put a big strain on the labs as we’ve seen in other situations where there has been a surge in testing. The labs have a hard time keeping up,” says Mayor Deaver.

Another surge in Coronavirus cases is possible, so the county will continue to enforce the social distancing guidelines already put into place.