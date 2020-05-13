Waco and McLennan County leaders discuss future COVID-19 measures

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco and McLennan county held a press conference Wednesday about new COVID-19 measures and how the county is doing compared to the rest of the nation.

“We are currently at six active cases, which is remarkably low for a county our size,” says Mayor Kyle Deaver.

With several coronavirus restrictions coming to an end, including the stay-at-home order for Waco and McLennan County, officials are discussing what the public should continue to do to lessen the COVID-19 impact in our community moving forward.

“Our citizens, for the most part, have done a fantastic job at following the rules and the guidelines, but we can’t be lulled into a false sense of security at this point. It would be a false sense. The virus is still present, and won’t be going away any time soon. It won’t go away until we have vaccines, and those won’t be here for a long time,” says Mayor Deaver.

The original social distancing guidelines should still be followed – such as wearing a mask, washing your hands, and staying six feet apart from others.

Masks are not mandatory, but they are highly recommended to protect yourself and others.

“I would love to see some of the businesses start to require masks. I think they are doing that in other parts of the state. I think it would be great if crowded places like big box stores and groceries could somehow require their customers to wear masks. I think from a government standpoint it always seemed like a little too much to Judge Felton, And me, it always seemed like a little too much to require people to wear masks. But we so strongly urge people to wear them when they are in those situations,” says Mayor Deaver.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Which Dad-chelor is right for you?

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44