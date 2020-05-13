Waco and McLennan County leaders discuss future COVID-19 measures

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco and McLennan county held a press conference Wednesday about new COVID-19 measures and how the county is doing compared to the rest of the nation.

“We are currently at six active cases, which is remarkably low for a county our size,” says Mayor Kyle Deaver.

With several coronavirus restrictions coming to an end, including the stay-at-home order for Waco and McLennan County, officials are discussing what the public should continue to do to lessen the COVID-19 impact in our community moving forward.

“Our citizens, for the most part, have done a fantastic job at following the rules and the guidelines, but we can’t be lulled into a false sense of security at this point. It would be a false sense. The virus is still present, and won’t be going away any time soon. It won’t go away until we have vaccines, and those won’t be here for a long time,” says Mayor Deaver.

The original social distancing guidelines should still be followed – such as wearing a mask, washing your hands, and staying six feet apart from others.

Masks are not mandatory, but they are highly recommended to protect yourself and others.