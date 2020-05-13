Waco and McLennan County leaders discuss future COVID-19 measures

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco and McLennan county held a press conference Wednesday about new COVID-19 measures and how the county is doing compared to the rest of the nation.
“We are currently at six active cases, which is remarkably low for a county our size,” says Mayor Kyle Deaver.
With several coronavirus restrictions coming to an end, including the stay-at-home order for Waco and McLennan County, officials are discussing what the public should continue to do to lessen the COVID-19 impact in our community moving forward.
“Our citizens, for the most part, have done a fantastic job at following the rules and the guidelines, but we can’t be lulled into a false sense of security at this point. It would be a false sense. The virus is still present, and won’t be going away any time soon. It won’t go away until we have vaccines, and those won’t be here for a long time,” says Mayor Deaver.
The original social distancing guidelines should still be followed – such as wearing a mask, washing your hands, and staying six feet apart from others.
Masks are not mandatory, but they are highly recommended to protect yourself and others.
“I would love to see some of the businesses start to require masks. I think they are doing that in other parts of the state. I think it would be great if crowded places like big box stores and groceries could somehow