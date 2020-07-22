Waco and McLennan County officials address concerns about the Health District Director

WACO, Texas – Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Director Dr. Brenda Gray was let go on Tuesday amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force listed Texas as one of the 18 states in the red zone last week. W aco and McLennan County were listed as a red zone within the state itself due to its high number of COVID cases and hospitalization.

Mayor Kyle Deaver said in a press conference Wednesday that Dr. Gray being let go had nothing to do with the new order issued by Dr. Farley Verner, the medical authority for the Health District, which delayed all in-person classes and activities for schools in the county until September 7th.

The director of the Waco-McLennan County Health District is, by contrast, a management position. Assistant City Manager Deidra Emerson, along with the health staff at the Health District, will be working to manage the important and excellent work that is continuing to be done by the approximately 80 employees that work there,” says Mayor Deaver.

Mayor Deaver says that city management is working to fill the role of the Health District director.