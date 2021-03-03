Waco and McLennan County open FEMA application center

The City of Waco and McLennan County have set up a FEMA Application Center at East Waco Library at 901 Elm Avenue to help local residents with the online FEMA application to request assistance for winter storm damages.

City and county staff will be available to help residents who have no internet access or limited comfort with computers.

Computers are also available at all Waco-McLennan County public libraries for those who are able to fill out the application online themselves and only need computer and internet access.

The assistance at the East Waco Library will be available by appointment from 10:00 a.m. till 6:00 p.m. weekdays through Friday March 12.

To set up an appointment, residents may call 254-313-9508 between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., but the best time to reach staff to schedule an appointment will be between 9 and 10 a.m. For the remainder of the day, phone calls will be answered and messages will be returned when staff is not assisting application appointments.

The announcement also stated that if the demand warrants it, additional days may be added later.

Residents who are able to submit a FEMA application from their home or business are encouraged to do so. Residents will receive no special advantage in the FEMA application process by using this facility. FEMA staff or experts will not be on site. The purpose of the center is to provide computers and internet for people who do not already have access.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, appointments will be required to limit the number of people allowed in the library at one time, to prevent long waits and to keep everyone safe and socially distant. Walk-in appointments will be asked to schedule an appointment if no staff are available.

Assistance will not include guidance or advice on securing FEMA funding or dealing with insurance claims. The applicant is responsible for all the information that must be submitted to FEMA and must bring all needed documentation to the appointment.

If you have questions about the FEMA application process, you may call the FEMA Disaster Assistance Helpline at 1-800-621-3362, which is available seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

FEMA has issued these tips ahead of time on the process:

• Before applying to FEMA for assistance, the property owner must complete the claim process with their insurance company.

• FEMA programs do not pay for fuel or cover food losses. If you have immediate needs for food or shelter, you may contact 2-1-1 for local resources.

• Applicants are required to inform FEMA of all insurance coverage such as flood, homeowner’s, renter’s, etc. that may be available to them. Insured applicants must provide FEMA documentation such as an insurance settlement or denial letter to process their application.

• Additional tips and a guide to needed documentation are available here