Waco and Midway ISD plan vaccine clinic

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Ascension Providence, Midway Independent School District and Waco Independent School District will hold a free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic with the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 years of age and older.

The clinic will be held at the University High School Gym (3201 S. New Road, Waco, TX 76706) on Friday, June 25 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine.

Registration here is encouraged but is not required. Walk-ins will be welcome.