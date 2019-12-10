Waco Animal Shelter closed for renovations

WACO, Texas – The Waco Animal Shelter is closed right now due to renovations stemming from a rodent problem.

The shelter recently renovated some buildings, but did not renovate the intake building where animals first show up.

In order to protect animals and volunteers, the shelter elected to remove animals from the shelter as pest control properly sealed up the building.

City of Waco Spokesperson Larry Holze says as the weather got cooler, the rodents were looking for warmth and sought it in the animal shelter.

“When the weather changed, guess what? We had some rodents seeking a home just like animals do. The building needed renovations to seal it properly, and we closed down the shelter mostly because the intake building is very critical to the operation. That’s where the animals show up first,” says Holze.

Holze thanks the Central Texas Humane Society for helping with re-homing the animals as the intake building closed for renovations, saying a few families got bigger this holiday after a Waco Wonderland adoption event.

The shelter is expected to re-open a little later this week.