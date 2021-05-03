Waco Animal Shelter is nearly full, number of animals entering keeps increasing

WACO, Texas – Now is the time to adopt a pet from the Waco Animal Shelter.

From May through September every year, the Waco Animal Shelter experiences ever increasing numbers of new animals entering the facility. But right now – the shelter is already approaching capacity.

For nearly five years, the Waco Animal Shelter has been no-kill – and in the past year, the shelter has taken their no-kill mission a step further. Now not only are more than 90 percent of the animals leaving the shelter alive each month for wonderful forever homes and loyal nonprofit rescue partners, but every animal coming through the door is given the same opportunity to leave the shelter alive and live their best life – regardless of age, breed, or history.

As the intake numbers increase, however, the shelter is at risk for having to make difficult decisions.

You can help save these animals and keep the shelter no-kill. The Waco Animal Shelter is full of dogs who need a second chance at life – including pure breed Huskies, Boxers, German shepherds, Cattle dogs, Chihuahuas, and Cuddle Muffins. Thanks to the daily “Dogs Playing For Life” play groups, staff knows most of the shelter dogs are also dog-friendly.

You can save a life by adopting a dog from the Waco Animal Shelter. When you come in, one of the Humane Society of Central Texas’ pet matchmakers will help you find the right pet for your family by matching your energy, lifestyle, and personality to the best possible pet.

The Humane Society is located at 2032 Circle Road, and is open Mon 1-6pm, Tues-Fri 11am-6pm, and Sat 10am-5pm. The last meet and greet is 45 minutes before closing. Staff must accompany guests through the kennels, and COVID precautions are observed.

Source: Humane Society of Central Texas