WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas, in partnership with the Waco Animal Shelter, is preparing for a spike in incoming animals with no more kennel space.

This comes as New Year’s Eve will likely bring celebrations with fireworks.

There are no kennels available for large dogs, as of Wednesday. For an open-admission shelter, this means there is no available space for incoming animals.

Fireworks, during any holiday, cause dogs to get out of their fences and yards – and to be picked up as strays, which causes intake to rise.

If you would like to adopt, you can visit hsctx.org to see all available animals. Dogs are needed specifically to find homes and fosters. Many of the shelter’s current adoptable dogs are free. You can visit the shelter with everyone from your household, including your kids and dogs – and no appointment is necessary.

As a foster family, you can take a dog home and care for him or her for a few days up to a few months – whatever works for your schedule.

Residents can also help by finding foster families. If you find a stray dog, you can prevent the shelter from filling up by holding onto that dog until its owner is found – or until you find him or her a new home.

Source: Humane Society of Central Texas