Waco animal shelter temporarily closed

WACO, Texas- The animal shelter at 2032 Circle Road in Waco is closed for the remainder of this week.

Major repairs are being done to the intake building and for the safety of the staff and animals, the campus is closed.

The shelter will reassess how quickly it can open.

The shelter is also giving a big thank you to those who went to the shelter to adopt/foster/rescue this past weekend.

Organizers say over 60 dogs and 30 cats were adopted, went to rescue or were fostered.

You can still browse for animals here.