Waco announces four police chief finalists

The City of Waco has announced narrowing the search for their next police chief to four finalists.

Saying they understood the value and importance of community engagement in making the choice, a stakeholder survey was conducted to determine law enforcement priorities for both the new chief and for the department itself.

In addition, a Community Stakeholder Panel was appointed by City leadership to provide input in the creation of the position profile and will be engaged again to meet with and provide feedback on the finalists for Police Chief.

An executive recruitment firm was hired to assist in the search.

There were a total of 43 applications from 17 states.

The four finalists will no meet with the stakeholder panel and then participate in a formal interview with the city executive team during the last two weeks of January

The Finalists are:

Jaime Ayala who has 31 years of service with the Arlington Police Department, including serving as assistant chief since 2011. He has a Master of Science degree in Communication Studies from Texas Christian University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communications from the University of Texas at Arlington. He is a graduate of both the FBI National Academy and FBI National Executive Institute.

Jaime Ayala

Joe Chacon who since September 2016, has been assistant chief of the Austin Police Department. His tenure with APD started in 1998. He has a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences degree from Midwestern State University.

Joe Chacon

Chris Jones has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and graduated from the FBI National Academy. Since February 2020, he has been assistant sheriff with the Las Vegas Municipal Police Department. Prior to that time, he had served as deputy chief since 2016. He began his career with the LVMPD in 1993.

Chris Jones







Sheryl Victorian is assistant chief of the Houston Police Department, serving in that role since October 2017. She began her career with the HPD in 1993. She has a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Administration of Justice, a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice and a Bachelor of Arts and Science degree in Public Affairs, all from Texas Southern University. She is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.