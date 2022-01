WACO, Texas – A Waco apartment building caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to a second-alarm structure fire in the 9800 Block of Chapel Road. It was reported that fire was seen through the roof of an apartment building. The fire was reported under control within an hour.



(Courtesy: Waco Fire Department)

Fire heavily damaged the attic above two apartments. Several other apartments were reported to have smoke and water damage.

Source: Waco Fire Department