Waco area seniors honored on billboards

WACO, Texas: Across Texas, high school seniors have made the most of their final days as high school students with proms on porches, gift bags and lawn signs. Swift Outdoors in Waco is trying to go even bigger by allowing families to dedicate billboards to their class of 2020 students.

Families can buy the space with a picture of their student and a loving message. Swift account executive Mindy Martin knows this is a unique class of seniors.

“We all need to show that we’re proud of them, they’ve gone through so much, there’s not been another class that has ever gone through this before,” Martin said. “We just hope that them being up in the lights for everyone to see and to know that they’re loved and we’ll show and give them the joy and appreciation they so earned.”

There are seven billboard locations situated on busy streets. They aren’t just in Waco, either, but also in the smaller neighboring communities.

“We have a majority in Waco and then we have them in communities like West and China Spring,” Martin said. “When a parent puts them up there they’re not showing their support for their senior, but also for their community.”

With strong local ties, the inspiration to start the project came easily for Swift.

“We have kids and family members affected by this, too, so it hits real close to home for us so it hits our heart as well,” Martin said. “It just occurred to us that this would be a way to give these seniors something positive to remember from this year.”

The memories they hope to make go beyond just that of the students’.

“How much joy will the younger siblings feel just by seeing their sibling up there?” Martin said. “It’s a time to show hope and compassion and love for each other and that’s what we want to do here.”

For more information about how to honor your senior on a billboard, find Martin here.