Waco arts events providing COVID vaccine boosts

WACO, Texas – Waco’s arts organizations were greatly impacted by the social distancing and ‘remain in place’ measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during 2020. Now that the Delta variant is becoming prevalent, arts organizations have teamed up with McLennan County Health District to bring vaccination opportunities to people who enjoy live events, but are not yet vaccinated.

Creative Waco recently won a grant from Texas Commission on the Arts to train artists, performers and arts

leaders as vaccine ambassadors. Potential ambassadors are encouraged to come to sessions with their ideas and questions before deciding whether to take up the challenge to create work that helps raise the level of vaccination in McLennan County.

Vaccine ambassadors help with sharing accurate information about COVID-19 vaccination, answering frequently asked questions from the public, assisting with vaccine registration, and empowering community members to receive the vaccine. Meanwhile, pairing live programming with the opportunity to get a vaccination seems like a great first step.

Waco Civic Theatre is partnering with City Center Waco’s “Summer of Downtown” program, and is offering free outdoor performances at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evenings on 7th Street Plaza, accompanied by the McLennan County Public Health District’s Mobile Vaccination Unit.

This Thursday, July 29th will feature singer Holly Tucker along with a diverse cast whose performances will explore the theme of travel through music.

Source: Creative Waco