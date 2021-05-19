Waco attempted murder suspect wanted for HEB shooting arrested in Dallas

A man wanted for shooting and critically wounding a Waco man in a 2018 shooting at a local grocery store.

Juan Carlos Fabela was tracked down by the US Marshal Lonestar Task Force in Dallas and has been taken into custody by authorities there.

He was being held in Dallas County Jail until he can be moved to Waco to face charges.

At the time of the shooting, Fabela was developed as a suspect and a warrant was obtained for his arrest, however it was also determined that he had fled to Mexico.

Recently, Waco Crimestoppers got an anonymous tip that he was back in Texas and in the Dallas area.

At that point, the Marshals Task Force went to work and passed the information they had gathered to Dallas authorities.

In July 2018 officers from Waco PD were sent to the HEB at 3801 North 19th Street for reports of a shooting.

They found that the victim had been the target of an attempted robbery and was shot.

Police said the victim did survive his injuries, but they were severe and were expected to affect him the rest of his life.

Waco Police Department spokesman Garen Bynum said, “This was an excellent example of teamwork through every part of this case and we are once again thankful for our ongoing relationship with the US Marshals Task Force. Great job guys!”