WACO, Texas – Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Waco.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Ryan Howard, the event occurred at 2201 Bosque Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Shots were fired in the area, but no injuries have been reported.

The suspect has been taken into custody, and a warrant has been served.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety