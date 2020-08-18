Waco barbershop offering free back to school haircuts

WACO, Texas – Students in Central Texas are returning to the classroom over the next few weeks, but some students may be facing a little more uncertainty than previous years.

The Next Generation Barbershop is hoping to alleviate some of the back to school anxiety by offering free haircuts.

“We’re blessed with our hands to give haircuts, so why not give kids a fresh hair cut?,” says Ulises Cavazos, the Co-Owner of Next Generation Barbershop. “It got started by us talking about it and always wanting to get back to the community. I know when we were young, it was hard to get hair cuts. Not everybody could afford it, and we remember those days. So we got together and told each other, ‘You know what? Some people have a lot of kids who want to look fresh for school.’ So we just wanted to give back to the community and give them some haircuts to look fresh for school.”

They’ve been doing this for the past four years.

“They love it, you know what I mean? It makes us feel good knowing that we did something good. Inside our hearts, we’re happy. The whole team is happy,” says Keven Barrientos, the Co-Owner of Next Generation Barbershop.

They feel this year, with all of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, lending a helping hand is more important than ever.

“I know a lot of people are struggling right now through COVID-19, so it’s real special right now to reach out to the community,” says Cavazos.

“Most parents have lost their jobs over this, and it’s hard. Especially parents that have four or five kids. I mean, someone has to help out. Someone has to come in and give a helping hand,” says Barrientos.

The barbershop will be giving out free haircuts on September 6th for any kid heading back to school.